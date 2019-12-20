David Lee Wroughton
David Lee Wroughton

August 27, 1959 - December 17, 2019

David Lee Wroughton of Superior, Nebraska, age 60, passed away December 17, 2019. He graduated from Nelson High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Occupational Therapy from the University of Texas at San Antonio. David served in the United States Army from 1982-1991. He was employed at the Brodstone Memorial Hospital in the Physical Therapy department.

Survived by son David Lee Wroughton of St. Peters, MO, mother Lorraine Wroughton of Superior, NE, brother-in-law Marty Rowland and wife Sandy of Milford, NE and sister-in-law Becky Wroughton of Lincoln, NE along with a niece, many nephews, great niece and nephews and a host of coworkers and friends.

Funeral service Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior, NE. Visitation 4-8 pm Sun with family present from 6-8 pm at funeral home. Memorials to Brodstone Memorial Hospitals new Infusion Center.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Megrue-Price Funeral Home
750 N Commercial Ave
Superior, NE 68978
Dec 23
Memorial Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
Megrue-Price Funeral Home
750 N Commercial Ave
Superior, NE 68978
