David Lee Kutsch, 84, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away at his home on June 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. David was born on June 30, 1935, in Stapleton, Nebraska, to Theodore H. and Mary Louise (Gould) Kutsch. He grew up in Stapleton, briefly lived in North Platte, and graduated from Blair High School in Blair, Nebraska, in 1953. He attended Dana College in Blair and after just three years was accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He became an M.D. in 1961, followed by an internship and a pathology residency. In 1968, David moved to Lincoln and joined what would become Pathology Medical Services, where he worked as a pathologist until his retirement from active practice in 1995. He was a member of several medical associations and served as a coroner's physician for Lancaster County.

David met Ingrid Beckmann in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 1, 1974. Astoundingly, they were engaged before the month was over, on his birthday, June 30. They were happily married for 45 years. They shared many adventures together, and were united by their love of travel, books, hospitality, music, and culture. Together, they made a determined, life-long bond based on mutual love, commitment, and a deeply shared faith. David had a lifelong love for the mountains, and particularly enjoyed skiing and hiking. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing that love with family and friends, often inviting others to ski with him in the Colorado Rockies and the European Alps. He later became an active member of Lincoln Ski Club. One of his great joys was introducing his wife and sons to the mountains and the sport.