June 30, 1935 - June 12, 2020
David Lee Kutsch, 84, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away at his home on June 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. David was born on June 30, 1935, in Stapleton, Nebraska, to Theodore H. and Mary Louise (Gould) Kutsch. He grew up in Stapleton, briefly lived in North Platte, and graduated from Blair High School in Blair, Nebraska, in 1953. He attended Dana College in Blair and after just three years was accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He became an M.D. in 1961, followed by an internship and a pathology residency. In 1968, David moved to Lincoln and joined what would become Pathology Medical Services, where he worked as a pathologist until his retirement from active practice in 1995. He was a member of several medical associations and served as a coroner's physician for Lancaster County.
David met Ingrid Beckmann in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 1, 1974. Astoundingly, they were engaged before the month was over, on his birthday, June 30. They were happily married for 45 years. They shared many adventures together, and were united by their love of travel, books, hospitality, music, and culture. Together, they made a determined, life-long bond based on mutual love, commitment, and a deeply shared faith. David had a lifelong love for the mountains, and particularly enjoyed skiing and hiking. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing that love with family and friends, often inviting others to ski with him in the Colorado Rockies and the European Alps. He later became an active member of Lincoln Ski Club. One of his great joys was introducing his wife and sons to the mountains and the sport.
David was also an irrepressible learner and always reading — often with a big grin. In his later life, a monthly book club took on a special importance for him. While sometimes reserved, he had an unabashed love for his fellow man and a resolute commitment to the value of human dignity. He taught his sons how to cry and to love, and formed a deep bond with his niece Rachel, who was like a daughter to him. At 15, he was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma, a lifelong affliction that would ultimately cut short his career and take his sight, but never dampen a peerless courage to fight an invisible thief.
David was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Mary Louise. He is survived by his wife Ingrid of Denver; son Ben and daughter-in-law Brandi of Denver; son Tom (and fiancee Karina) of Brooklyn, New York; sister Jean Newlin of Marysville, Kansas; niece Rachel Penrod (and partner Rod Benson), and grand nephew Oliver Penrod Benson of Bennigton, Nebraska; brother-in-law Holger Beckmann (and wife Judith) of Louisville, Kentucky; nephew Nicholas Beckmann (and wife Mary) of Louisville, Kentucky.
A virtual memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Central Time, on Wednesday June 24. It can be viewed online at: https://roperandsons.com/david-lee-kutsch/. The family is planning to host a future in-person memorial with friends and relatives at a future date in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cremation has occurred and there will be no interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in David's honor to support local hospice care or the work of Dr. Malik Kahook, M.D., chief of the glaucoma service and director of the glaucoma fellowship at the Sue Anschutz – Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado. Please make checks payable to: Gracia Hospice 7985 North Vance Drive, Suite 308 Arvada, Colorado 80003, 720-531-3172 OR: The University of Colorado Foundation Memo: 0221153 P.O. Box 17126 Denver, Colorado 80217-9155, 720-848-5018, Https://giving.cu.edu/fund/david-McLean-memorial-fund Condolences may be left on David Kutsch's online guest book at: https://roperandsons.com/david-lee-kutsch/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.