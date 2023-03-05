David Lee Burianek

August 23, 1965 - March 1, 2023

David Lee Burianek, age 57, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. David was born August 23, 1965 to Bob and Mary Burianek.

David is survived by his loving children, Corry Burianek, Ayla Burianek, Ryan Burianek, Allan (Marisela) Rowland, Dylan Rowland; siblings, Robin (Lynette) Burianek, Rick Burianek Kristy Adams; grandchildren, Cynthia Burianek, Zachary Beenblossom Jr., Richard Burianek Allsman, Malachi Barber; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. David is preceded in death by his mother Mary Burianek; 2 uncles, Marvin and Eddy Burianek; grandson Kristopher Rowland.

A celebration of life for David will be held 10:00 am Monday, March 6, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com