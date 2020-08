Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

David L. “Vegas Dave” Laudenback, age 68, of Wilber, Nebraska, died August 4, 2020. He was born August 29, 1951 at Crete. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Wilber Czech Cemetery. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.