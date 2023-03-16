David L. Schiver

March 8, 2023

David L. Schiver, age 59 of Malmo, NE died Wednesday March 8, 2023 in Malmo after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dave is survived by his wife Kim Schiver of Malmo; children Samantha (Paul) Troyer of Harper, KS, Benjamin (Sammi) Ross of Cunningham, KS, Melissa (Mike) Miller of Kingman, KS; grandchildren Addison Troyer and George Ross; mother Janice Schiver of Conrow, TX; father Richard Schiver of Bethany, OK; sisters Theresa Hill of Bellaire, TX and Lisa Everly of Mustang, OK. He was preceded in death by his step-mother Barbara Schiver.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Malmo Fire Department Saturday March 18 from Noon until 3:00 pm. A catered dinner will be served at 12:30. Memorial gifts in Dave's honor may be made to the Malmo Fire Department. Leave online condolences at PrussNabity.com