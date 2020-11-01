David L. Petsche

Husband of Luana (Kunz) Petsche. Father of Valerie (Kent Zoz) Andersen and John (Tonya) Petsche. Grandfather of Ashlee Andersen Zweifel, Eagle River, AK; Johnny Andersen, Crystal Lake; IL, Kirk Andersen, Lincoln, NE; Mikayla Petsche, Sioux Falls, SD; Ashley Douthit, Staplehurst, NE; Dezarae Douthit and Austin Douthit, Seward, NE and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Denton, NE. Rosary Thursday at 7:00 P.M., Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, NE with visitation beginning at 5:00 P.M. Masks will be required for services. Services will be livestreamed via www.kunclfh.com.