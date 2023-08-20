He is survived by his spouse, Jamie; children, Chandler, Kailey, and Garrison Peeks; daughter-in-law, Amanda Peeks; grandchildren, Jackson and Arlo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and JoAnn Karel; nephew Austin Karel; parents, Gary and Elsie Peeks; sisters, Sherry Naylon and Judy Johnson; spouse Jeff Johnson; nephew and niece, Brock and Morgan Naylon; nephews, Ryne, Tyler, and Trevor Johnson, and many friends.

He will be remembered and forever loved. Join us to celebrate his life. Services will be held on August 28, 2023 at 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE. All are welcome.