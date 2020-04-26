David L Mutchie
March 27, 2020

Dave was born, raised, and spent most his life in Nebraska. Dave spent years helping the little guys owning Uni Auto Parts in Lincoln, NE and created many lasting relationships throughout the community. He spent the later part of his life in Phoenix, AZ and Pahrump, NV enjoying the good life in the warmer parts of the country. He leaves behind a wife JoAnn, children Janelle and Dave, and five grandchildren.

