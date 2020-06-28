× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 21, 1948 - June 20, 2020

David L. Johnson, age 71 of Fremont, died June 20, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born August 21, 1948 in Fremont to Forrest and Eulalia (Larsen) Johnson, Sr.

He is survived by his wife Linda (Rademacher) Johnson of Fremont; son Scott Johnson of Fremont; daughter Dawn (Matt) McAlexander of Firth; grandchildren Tyler, Payton, Makayla , Gracie; sister Adrienne Marvin of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and brother Forrest (Carol) Johnson, Jr. of Palm Springs, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Stephen Johnson.

A Wake will be held Saturday, August 22 at the Fremont Rod and Gun Club, 867 North County Road 19, Lot 3 Fremont, NE 68025. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at NebraskaCremation.com

To send flowers to the family of David Johnson , please visit Tribute Store.