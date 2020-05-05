× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 12, 1952 - May 3, 2020

David L. Frerichs, 67 of Beatrice passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born December 12, 1952 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. He worked at Store Kraft Mfg for 25 years and later went to work at Ratigan Schottlers for 15 years. He was an excellent woodworking craftsman. He loved hunting, fishing and trapshooting. He was a lifetime member at the Beatrice Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.

Survivors include brothers, Gerald (Leona) Frerichs, Harlan (Karen) Frerichs, Larry Frerichs and Richard (Mary) Frerichs; sisters, Marilyn Baller and Elaine (John) Thompson; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lammert and Margaret Waltke Frerichs; sister-in-law, Jane Frerichs and brother-in-law, Les Baller.

A private funeral service will be held at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. for immediate family only with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

To send flowers to the family of David Frerichs , please visit Tribute Store.