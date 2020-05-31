May 5, 1926 - May 26, 2020
David L Chambers, 94, of Lincoln, died on May 26, 2020. David was born May 5, 1926 to David & Ethel (Johnson) Chambers near Pender, NE. After graduation from Thurston High School, he married Katheryn Lewin in 1946. They farmed and had 3 sons, Kenneth, Jim & Patrick. While farming, Dave became a professional square dance caller and built a square dance hall known as the Tin Roof.
After farming for 10 years, he obtained a bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Wayne State College. David taught English at Wayne High School and then decided to pursue a law degree. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1970 and became the Assistant Director at the League of Nebraska Municipalities. In 1974, he was named the Executive Director of the League where he served until his retirement in 1991. During his tenure, he transformed the League into one of the most effective organizations in the state.
With the help of family and friends, he built the Boss Hog's Party Barn on West Adams in Lincoln, hosting many memorable events. David was an avid private pilot and instilled his love of flying in his three sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson, who also became pilots.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Kenneth & Patrick. He is survived by his son, Jim (Phyllis) Chambers; grandson, Chris (Katrina) Chambers; great-grandchildren, Tristin & Kyleigh Chambers.
Per David's request, there will be no funeral services held. Inurnment will be at Wakefield Cemetery at a later date. Memorials suggested to the University of Nebraska Foundation – Kenneth & Patrick Chambers Memorial Fund for aviation student scholarships, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
