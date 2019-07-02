December 1, 1954 - June 30, 2019
David L. Arends, 64, of Martell, died of natural causes June 30, 2019. Dave was born December 1, 1954 with his twin brother, Daniel, to Raymond and Merlyn (Wittler) Arends and raised on a family farm in Talmage.
He graduated from Nemaha Valley High School in 1973 and from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1977. He dedicated his career to supporting the agriculture community for over 40 years. Dave cherished spending time with his daughters, especially at Husker football games and on his ski boat in the summer.
He is survived by his daughters Kelsey and Darcy, ex-wife Connie Arends, aunt Arlene Fleischer, sister-in-law Deb Arends, and niece Kathleen (Gene) Ousey, all of Lincoln. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Merlyn, three brothers: one infant stillborn brother, Richard, and Daniel. Grandparents, Richard and Christine Arends and Herman and Freda Wittler.
The service will be at Southwood Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:30 am. Memorials can be made to Southwood Lutheran Church, Nebraska Game and Parks, or Alpha Gamma Rho.