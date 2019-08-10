December 5, 1937 – August 8, 2019
Dr. David K. Roberts, 81, of Schuyler, died August 8, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born in Fairbury to Russell and Mildred Roberts. He was a graduate of Kearney High School, Kearney State College and University of Nebraska College of Dentistry. In 1964 Dave married Maxine “Micki” McVay at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Dave practiced dentistry in Minden, Lexington and Schuyler from 1967 to 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Micki; son Matt (Paige) of LIncoln; daughter Becki of Lincoln; three grandchildren; sister, Leslie (Cary) Lee of Gypsum, Colo.; brother-in-law, Mike (Terry) McVay, Gothenburg; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rodney and Anthony.
Funeral services: 10:30 am Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. Visitation: 3-5 pm Sunday at the church. Masonic Service 5 p.m. Sunday at church. Private family burial in Fairbury. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler or University of Nebraska College of Dentistry. Kracl Funeral Chapel , Schuyler. www.revbluejeans.com
