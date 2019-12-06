October 27, 1949 - October 31, 2019

David Keith Kovanda, 70, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Meiden, Connecticut. Dave was born on October 27, 1949, in Lincoln to Keith and Shirley (Anderson) Kovanda. He graduated from Kearney High in 1967, after which he enlisted in the Navy. Following his military service, he received his associate's degree from Southeast Community College in Milford.

Dave would go on to work as an electronic technician at Notifier in his home town of Lincoln. In the late 1980's Dave followed the company, now Honeywell, to Hartford, Connecticut, where he would work until his retirement. He loved vacationing at the family cabin in Nisswa, Minnesota and enjoyed music, computers.

He is survived by his mother; Shirley Scheer, sister; Sara Kovanda and son; Tyler Waller all of Lincoln, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Judge Keith Kovanda, step-mother; Pam, and his brothers Kim and Tom.