David K Johansen
View Comments

David K Johansen

{{featured_button_text}}
David K Johansen

July 22, 2020

David K Johansen, 83 of York died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. In 1955 graduate of Friend Public Schools, attended UNL, Wesleyan. Employed at Rockwell Mfg. Co., Kearney, Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1998.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kent and LeighAnna Johansen, Gretna, daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Ron Quast, York, companion, Connie Pieper, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joanne Johansen, Mesquite, NV. Preceded by wife Bonita "Bonnie", parents, brother Richard, great-grandson, Dillon.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Monday, July 27, 2020, Friend United Methodist Church, Friend. Visitation, Sunday from 2-8PM at Lauber Funeral Home Friend, Ne Memorials to AceraCare Hospice, York

To send flowers to the family of David Johansen, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News