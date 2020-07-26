× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 22, 2020

David K Johansen, 83 of York died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. In 1955 graduate of Friend Public Schools, attended UNL, Wesleyan. Employed at Rockwell Mfg. Co., Kearney, Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1998.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kent and LeighAnna Johansen, Gretna, daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Ron Quast, York, companion, Connie Pieper, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Joanne Johansen, Mesquite, NV. Preceded by wife Bonita "Bonnie", parents, brother Richard, great-grandson, Dillon.

Funeral Services: 10:00 am Monday, July 27, 2020, Friend United Methodist Church, Friend. Visitation, Sunday from 2-8PM at Lauber Funeral Home Friend, Ne Memorials to AceraCare Hospice, York

To send flowers to the family of David Johansen , please visit Tribute Store.