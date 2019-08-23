November 19, 1950 - August 17, 2019
David Joe Jurena, 68, of Crete, passed away on August 17, 2019. Dave was born November 19, 1950, in Omaha to Otto and Henrietta Jurena. After his notorious teen years, Dave attended Doane College, graduating with a degree in Biology. It was while at Doane that Dave met Donna, who became his first wife in 1973.
Following graduation from Doane, Dave worked in wastewater management for the City of Crete and Farmland Foods before following in his father's footsteps and starting his own business in 1992. Dave's Drive-In has been a Crete fixture for over 25 years. Without fanfare, and also like his father, Dave was a strong supporter of the Crete community – Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sokols, Crete Sertoma Club, Doane University and numerous charities and private fundraisers. Ask for help and Dave was there. Don't ask for help, and Dave was there.
Dave loved the outdoors and supported organizations for the conservation and access to hunting, fishing and hiking lands - Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and Rocky Mountain Elk Club, among others.
Dave is survived by his children: David Jurena of Crete, Tara (Joe) Carmichael of Omaha and Tedra (Will) Heath of San Antonio, Texas, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers: Jerry (Connie) Jurena of North Dakota and Dan (Debbie) Jurena of Crete. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna and parents Otto and Henrietta.
A celebration of life open house will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday, September 6, at the Crete Eagles Club, 132 West 12th Street. Friends and family are welcome throughout the day. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Crete Youth Cabin to renovate the property for the purposes of recreational activities and youth projects.
