David J. Schmit

March 22, 1940 - April 11, 2023

David J. Schmit, 83 of Lincoln, passed away April 11, 2023. David was born on March 22, 1940 in Pawnee City, Nebraska to Harry and Josephine (Ullman) Schmit. David married Mary Margaret “Maggie” Sejkora and he was a truck driver for many years.

David is survived by his wife Mary Margaret “Maggie” Schmit of Lincoln and their children Mark (wife Cindy) Schmit, Cristy (husband Craig) Arent, Michael (wife Kendra) Schmit and Kevin (wife Adeline) Schmit; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister Aladean (husband Dean) Shuck and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Lori, parents Harry and Josephine Schmit, brothers Robert and Paul, sister Ermajean, mother-in-law and father-in-law Maude and Shorty Sejkora, and nieces Diane Rhoden and Kara Sejkora.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St Patrick Catholic Church, 6120 Morrill Ave in Lincoln.

Visitation will be on Monday with the family present from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln.

Rosary at 7:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to The Monarch or St Patrick Catholic Church.