May 19, 2020
David J Bonicatto of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday May 19th at the age of 63. He was surrounded by his wife Lesa, and his three children Blake, Blair, and Bailey. We know that he is now at peace, and can do his greatest work.
Due to the connection he had with so many of you, we are waiting to plan his celebration of life. Please visit his Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to 6150 Cheney Ridge Circle, Lincoln, NE 68516
