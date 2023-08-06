David Isaac Humphrey

July 29, 2023

David Isaac Humphrey 58 of Auburn, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Auburn, Nebraska. He was born in Ogden, Utah on January 30, 1965 to Donald and Mary Jane Humphrey.

A Memorial Service for David will be held on 10:00 am Tuesday 8th of August 2023 at Heartlands Church at 10000 Yankee Hill Road in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A memorial in David's name may be given to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. See Dystonia Medical Research Foundation website for donation details.

