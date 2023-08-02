David I. Humphrey

January 30, 1968 - July 29, 2023

David I. Humphrey was born in Ogden, UT on Jan. 30, 1965 to Donald and Mary Jane Humphrey. He passed away July 29, 2023 in Auburn.

David grew up in Lincoln and attended Villa Marie School, Hayward School and Lincoln High School. He lived in Auburn and worked at Region V Services.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jane Humphrey. Survivors: father William Donald Humphrey, brother Patrick Donald Humphrey (Carla) and nephews Collin William Humphrey (Jessica) and Kayla Mae Humphrey.

Visitation will be held in David's honor 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday August 3, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home, Auburn.

Memorial service: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Heartlands Church, 10000 Yankee Hill Road, Lincoln.

Memorials in David's name may be given to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. www.wherrymortuary.com Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska