David I. Humphrey

January 30, 1965 - July 29, 2023

David Isaac Humphrey, 58, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Sat., July 29, 2023 in Auburn. He was born in Ogden, Utah on January 30, 1965 to Donald and Mary Jane (Greear) Humphrey. When David was about four years old, he was diagnosed as mentally handicapped. He was part of that 1st generation of Americans who though mentally handicapped, were given a chance to live a normal life in their community rather than being institutionalized and forgotten. Growing up David was well known and liked around the neighborhood. He often greeted neighbors and knew and remembered the birthdays of anyone who would share their birthdate with him.

David grew up in Lincoln and attended Villa Marie School, Hayward School and Lincoln High School. In 2004 David moved to Auburn and worked for Region V Services.

While in Auburn, David was known as someone who liked movies, anything with John Belushi in it was a favorite. He also enjoyed listening to music in the car (Beatles and Bob Dylan among others). He made a friendly impression on many of the people in Auburn. His smile and handshake will be missed!!

David is survived by his father William Donald Humphrey, his brother Patrick Donald Humphrey (Carla), nephew Collin William Humphrey (Jessica) and niece, Kayla Mae Humphrey.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jane Humphrey.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday August 3, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home, 707 15th Street, Auburn.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday August 8, 2023 at Heartlands Church, 10000 Yankee Hill Road, Lincoln. The service will be live-streamed on the Wherry Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in David's name may be given to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. www.wherrymortuary.com.