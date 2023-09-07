September 3, 2023

Celebration of life service for David H. Plants, 73, of Central City will be held at a later date in Lincoln. David died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the Columbus Community Hospital. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

He is survived by his spouse Sally/Billie Plants; children Justin (Beth) Plants, Jessica (Tristan) Gudvangen, Amy (Chris) Plants-Novich; 3 grandchildren: Winsome, Owen, and Natalie; brother Carl (Carolyn) Plants, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Lucille.

