David Glen Wobig
September 29, 1970 - May 11, 2023
David Glen Wobig age 52 of Lincoln, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2023. He was born September 29, 1970 to John and Charlene Wobig in Lincoln. David attended Northeast High School. He enjoyed working outdoors, along with designing, working on and riding bicycles. He was very creative and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by grandparents David "Mike" and Jenny Harris. Glen Wobig, his brother Todd Wobig, cousin Brandi Hughes, uncle Jim Harris and aunt Claire Longley.
Survivors include his parents John and Charlene Wobig, son Corbin Wobig, daughters Kaitlyn Marrison, Leah Wobig, grandmother Toodie Wobig and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 11th. It will be at the Waverly Community Center from 1 to 4. 11120 N. 141st. Waverly, NE. Condolences can be left @aspenaftercare.com.