David Earl Young
January 16, 1960 - July 21, 2023
David Earl Young was born on January 16, 1960 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Earl and Joan Young. He died on July 21, 2023 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 63.
Dave grew up in Litchfield, Seward and Lincoln Nebraska. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers football and volleyball as well as an avid card player. His entire world revolved around his children and grandchildren. If anyone ever asked him about them his face would light up and he would talk about them for hours. He was not a big traveler but would travel anywhere to spend time with them. Dave was always the life of the party.
He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his daughters: Stephanie (Derrick) Keene of Charlotte, NC and Alyson (John) Danza of Cornelius, NC. Grandchildren: Madilyn, Makenzie and Milana Keene of Charlotte, NC and Owen, Camille and Ellena of Cornelius, NC. Sister, Dona (Stan) Balderson of Palmyra, NE. Brother, Dustin (Jodi) Young of Lincoln, NE. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joan Young and Earl Young.
His memorial service will be Wednesday July 26, 2023 at 11:00Am at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St) with visitation beginning 30 mins prior to service.