Dave grew up in Litchfield, Seward and Lincoln Nebraska. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers football and volleyball as well as an avid card player. His entire world revolved around his children and grandchildren. If anyone ever asked him about them his face would light up and he would talk about them for hours. He was not a big traveler but would travel anywhere to spend time with them. Dave was always the life of the party.