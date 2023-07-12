David Duren

Dec. 31, 1933 - July 10, 2023

David Duren, age 89, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation is Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with Military Honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard is in All Saints Cemetery.

David Leo Duren was born on December 31, 1933, to Leo H. and Lois (Morgan) Duren in rural Polk County, NE, he attended Rural Butler County Grade School District 4: Moved to Rising City as an eighth grader, graduated from Rising City High School in 1951. He attended Commercial Extension School of Commerce, Omaha, Creighton University and Omaha University.

He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Torczon October 6, 1956, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Platte Center. In Omaha, he was employed at M.M. Shapiro Co, CPAS. He earned his CPA Certificate in 1959 at which time he and his family moved to Columbus.

He established the CPA firm, David Duren and Associates, in 1959. Eventually the firm became known as Duren, Scow, Kuhlman, Rief and Kruse until he sold the business October 31, 1987. Then he joined the First National Bank of Columbus as Senior Trust Officer. He also served on the board of directors until January 1, 1992 when he became a Tax Consultant and Trust and Asset Manager.

He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of The American Legion Honor Guard for many years. He served at the veteran's services more than 600 times. He had a special place in his heart for the Honor Guard.

He served on the Columbus Airport Authority for several years. He was a member of the Columbus Jaycees and Past President of the Chamber. He participated in Columbus days and was honored to be King Ferdinand in 1981. He was also a member of Elks Country Club and member and past President of Rotary Club.

As Director, he was on the board of Nebraska Public Power for 24 years where he was a past Chairman of the board.

His Civic Duty included being a member and treasurer for the Platte County Historical Society for many years. Also he was a past President of the Scotus Central Catholic High School board, Trustee of Scotus Educational foundation; member and initial Trustee of Saint Isidore Church, Holy Name Society and member of the Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

His grandchildren were especially important to him. Family trips and holiday get togethers were frequent. Nebraska football was also a highlight. Having tailgate parties with brothers, John and Jerry, and their families was a regular football Saturday routine. Travels to Europe, Mexico or Caribbean were always an adventure.

He is Survived by his spouse Norma; daughter, Lynne (Jerry) Barkmeier of Springfield, IL; grandson, Jared (Jenna) of Aurora, CO; great-grandson, Jackson; granddaughter, Lia (James) Case of Springfield, IL; daughter, Diane (Drew Collier) of Omaha; grandsons: Drew, Derek and Dustin Knutson of Omaha; grandson, Devin (Jess) Collier of Centennial, CO; great-grandson, Callum; and great-granddaughter, Clara Collier; son, Dan (Tiffany) of Lincoln; granddaughter, Bryttie (Kyle) Kurtenbach of Denver; great-granddaughter, Sonoma Kurtenbach; granddaughter, Colbi of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Jacy (Ty) Booysen; grandson, Peyton Hutzel Lincoln; grandson, Grant Hutzel Lincoln; son, Mark (Johna) of Omaha; grandson, Austin (Jordan) of Omaha; grandson, Dylan (Lauren) of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Lilly; granddaughter, Shelby (Kole) Klocko of Omaha; great- grandson, Huxton; granddaughter, Brooklyn of Omaha; daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Carlson of Omaha; sister, Mary Gean Neujahr of Lincoln; brother, Jerome Duren of Columbus; sister-in-law, Barbara Duren of Rising City; sister, Judy Weisbarth Mentor on the Lake, OH; sister-in-law, Marie Krings of Columbus; sister-in-law, Grace Torczon. Many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Lois (Morgan) Duren; infant daughter, Annette.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.