May 21, 1944 - June 13, 2020
David "Dan" Andre, age 76 passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. "Dan" was born May 21, 1944 in Houston, Texas to David and Virginia Andre. He attended UNL, served in Vietnam in the US Army 82nd Airborne; Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. Dan started his own construction company in 1972. In 1977 he married Sheila Christensen. Dan enjoyed fishing, boating, vintage racing and spending time at the lake.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Suzy Andre; Survived by his wife Sheila; sons: Tony (Charlotte) Andre of Vancouver, WA and Tim (Jessie) Andre of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Cameron; Connor; Macey; Seth; Norah; sister Sherry Becker; brother Jan Andre.
Memorial Service: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. lincolnfh.com.
