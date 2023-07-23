David D. Walline, D.D.S.

March 21, 1949 - July 15, 2023

David D. Walline passed away July 15, 2023 at the age of 74.

He was born March 21, 1949 to Ernest Wm. and Martha Jane Walline. Growing up, he enjoyed football, track, weightlifting, fishing, hunting and the camaraderie of his two brothers. He was also very close to his Grandparents, Ben and Ruby Klager, who taught him the importance of having a good work ethic and showing respect to others. He attended High School at Roosevelt High on the Eastern University Campus in Ypsilanti, MI, graduating in 1967, where he received All-State Class C Football honors.

David played right defensive tackle on the first UNL National Championship 1970/71 team. He was an Academic All American, Outstanding College Athlete of America, and placed on the All Big 8 Defense Football Team and UPI Second Team All American. He played in the 1971 Senior Bowl in Hawaii. He was a graduate assistant for the UNL football program for one year and graduated from UNMC College of Dentistry in 1977. Upon graduation, he worked as a dentist for one year in Genoa, NE, and then practiced dentistry in Columbus, NE, until 2015. In 2001, he was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

In 1972, he married Linda Johnson. They had two children, Kristina S. Walline Birch (1973), and Benjamin W. Walline (1974). He enjoyed attending his children's swim meets, soccer games, baseball/softball games, wrestling matches, watching his daughter's cheerlead/flag team, school band performances/concerts, his son's skateboarding, and other school events.

He was active in the NE Dental Association, holding several offices, Columbus Optimists; where he chaired the Annual Easter Egg Hunt for several years, Master Mason member of Lebanon Lodge No. 323, coached AYSO soccer, and was active in the Lost Creek P.T.A. He enjoyed auctions, refinishing antique furniture, watching sports, lifting weights, playing racquetball, barbequing, and his grandchildren. He loved hunting, swimming, fishing, gardening, the wonderful out-of-doors, and his pets.

David was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Jerome Murphy. He is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson Walline; daughter, Dr. Kristina Walline Birch; son, Dr. Benjamin (wife Dr. Priscilla) Walline; grandsons: Mason and Harrison Walline; and granddaughters: Claire and Paige Birch; brothers: Eric (Marilyn) and Peter (Cindy) Walline; sister-in-law, Nancy (Jerome, deceased) Murphy; brother-in-law, Richard (Lynda) Johnson; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.