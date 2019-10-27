August 15, 1947 - October 25, 2019
David Craig Evasco, 72, of Lincoln, NE passed away October 25, 2019 surrounded by family. David was born in Columbia, MO on August 15, 1947. He was a Vietnam veteran, Army Sergeant and received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Army Commendation Medal for heroism in combat. David was an avid fisherman, loved sports, was a Papa-extraordinaire. He loved nothing better than spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from the US Postal Service.
Survived by his wife Kathleen (Niss) Evasco, married May 17, 1974, children: Erin (Tony) Dutter, of Lincoln, NE and Kyle Evasco of Round Rock, TX, brothers: Curt (Karen) Evasco, Guy (Rebecca) Evasco, Daniel Evasco, sister: Sonya Evasco, and grandchildren: Carson Dutter, Porter Dutter, Delaney Dutter, Wynne Dutter, Georgie Dutter, (of Lincoln, NE) and Jackson Evasco, Asher Evasco, and Cooper Evasco (of Round Rock, TX).
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth (Willsie) Evasco, brothers: John S. Evasco and George Evasco, sister: Susan Evasco, and granddaughter Moriah Dutter. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Southgate United Methodist Church (3500 Pioneers Blvd) in Lincoln. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com