December 6, 1955 - July 14, 2019
David Clifford Morgan, 63, of Lincoln passed away July 14, 2019. Born December 6, 1955 in Lincoln, to Marvin Leon and Dorothy Marie (Fuller) Morgan. U.S. Marines Corps veteran. Member of First Street Bible Church.
Family members include his wife Susan; son Josiah; daughter Amanah, all of Lincoln; brother Dan (Kathy) Morgan, Lincoln; father Marvin (Doris) Morgan, San Antonio, Texas; sister Mary (Tom) Whitmore, Aurora, Colo.; brother Donald Paul Morgan, West Sacramento, Calif.; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Dorothy.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday (7-22) Faith Bible Church, 6201 South 84th Street with Pastor Robb Rexilius officiating. Memorials to the First Street Bible Church, 100 West F Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com