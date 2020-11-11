David Charles Olson

After completing his military service, they returned to Lincoln where David joined Olson Construction. During a steel strike in Nebraska, David and his growing family moved to California to pursue other construction opportunities. Work was plentiful in California with notable projects being Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science, Stanford University's Law School building, the Brundage wing of the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco, and the Bank of America building in San Diego. He was proud to build the Sheldon Art Gallery on the U of Nebraska campus as well.

David became the President of Olson Construction and moved back to Lincoln. O.C.C. had operations in 26 states, was the 2nd largest builder of hospitals and one of the largest general engineering contractors in the United States. David traveled continuously between eight offices in the central and western U.S.