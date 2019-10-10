{{featured_button_text}}
David Bert Sims

David Bert Sims

March 29, 1937 - October 5, 2019

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dave, 82, passed away Saturday surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Engel), sister, Margaret Strauss (Roger), children, John Sims (Permelia Young), Rene' Lucchino, Scott Sims (Colleen), Michelle Metcalf (Norman), Annette Bockman, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private service was held Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family. www.bmlfh.com

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments