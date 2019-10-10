David Bert Sims
March 29, 1937 - October 5, 2019
Dave, 82, passed away Saturday surrounded by family. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (Engel), sister, Margaret Strauss (Roger), children, John Sims (Permelia Young), Rene' Lucchino, Scott Sims (Colleen), Michelle Metcalf (Norman), Annette Bockman, 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private service was held Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family. www.bmlfh.com