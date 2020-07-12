× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Allen Montgomery

October 7, 1947 - July 8, 2020

As the bird free of its cage seeks the heights, so the Christian soul in death flies home to God. David flew home to God on July 8, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1947, in Fort Worth (Texas) to Virginia nee Grethlein and a father known only to God. He was adopted at birth by Giles and Marcella Montgomery. He died in Lincoln (Nebraska) from pancreatic and liver cancer. He graduated from R. L. Paschal Senior High (Fort Worth) in 1965 and received his BA at Texas Christian University in 1970. He moved to Nebraska in the fall of 1970 for graduate school at UN-L. He received his MA in 1972 and was ABD at the doctorate level.

He was introduced to Shirley Ann Kapke by a mutual friend on April 21, 1979, to play 3-handed pinochle. That blind date led to their marriage on June 27, 1981. To this union two sons were born: Michael Austin (wife Juliana Hong) and Robert Allen. He is preceded in death by his birth mother Virginia and his adoptive parents Giles and Marcella.