November 22, 2019

David Allen Berry, 94, recently of Mayfield, Kentucky, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, died November 22, 2019 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky. Dave married the love of his life, and spent the rest of his life devoted to her, and to their children, and found his greatest joys in his family. Dave served in the US Army Air Forces during WWII, and then attended Kansas State University.

He co-owned and operated a dairy operation for 16 years with his father; owned and operated a motel in Stockton, Kansas; worked as an electrician assistant; served as Inspector for the State of Nebraska; worked as applicator and handyman for Hayman Fertilizer; and as Maintenance Manager and Purchasing Agent for Lincoln Plating Company, retiring in 1999 at age 75. He enjoyed working with his hands, including woodworking, landscaping, and gardening.

Dave served as youth sponsor for the United Methodist Church in Cortland, Nebraska for several years; he later became a Lay Minister, serving in several churches including Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly, Nebraska, which was the family's home church. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.