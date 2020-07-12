David Allan Grothen, 66, Lincoln, passed away July 9, 2020. Born May 25, 1954 in Hastings, NE to Paul and Jeanette (Brown) Grothen. David taught math at Lincoln Northeast High School and Doane College. He previously taught at Wilber-Clatonia and Table Rock. He was a member of the Lincoln Education Association.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (7-15-20) for family and close friends. Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel with Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony officiating. Visitation will be from noon - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday (7-14-20) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to the Food Bank of Lincoln - Backpack Program. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and with limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.