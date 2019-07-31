David Allan Bishop
August 7, 1941 - July 17, 2019
David was born August 7, 1941 to Elsie and James Bishop in Lincoln. He passed away July 17, 2019 in Lincoln. He was a farmer for many years, working for farmers in Nebraska and then owning and operating a dairy farm in Minnesota. He worked a number of years at Rediger Chevrolet in Milford and later spent time working at SCC in the food service department. He loved using John Deere equipment while on the farm and later restored old John Deere tractors. David loved listening to polka music, southern gospel quartets, and classic country music. He loved spending time with family, the grandchildren, and friends. Most importantly, he was a Christian and established a Christian home. He passed that legacy onto his children as he taught them about God as a heavenly Father.
Preceded in death by his wife Marilene Joy Bishop, parents, Elsie Mae (Bell) and James Benjamin Bishop, and grandparents Sena (Mulder) and George Bell and Mary (Hood) and Alfred Bishop. Survived by children, Michele (Bishop) and Eric Maestas, Melissa (Bishop) and Greg Weimer, Dwight and (Tricia) Bishop and David and (Jacklyn) Bishop; grandchildren, Kathleen Maestas, Ariana Bishop, Gavin Bishop, Harrison Bishop, Hazel Bishop, and Hendrex Bishop; siblings, Jim Bishop, Pat (Hall) Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th Street. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th Street. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.
