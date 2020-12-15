September 9, 1957 - December 8, 2020
David Alan Nowak, 63, of Lincoln died on December 8, 2020. David was born September 9, 1957 to John Jr. & Mary Susanne “Susie” (Smolczyk) Nowak in Ogallala, NE. Dave cherished spending time with his family and many friends. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and especially golfing. Dave served 28 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard and was active duty during the Iraq War in 2005.
Preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Judy. Survived by his siblings, Kristy (Larry) Pribyl, Sonya (Tom) Zimmerman, Mitch (Patti) Nowak, Molly (Arnold) Jimenez; ten nieces & nephews; one great-nephew; many friends.
A Private Family Inurnment will take place in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.
