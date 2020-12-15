David Alan Nowak, 63, of Lincoln died on December 8, 2020. David was born September 9, 1957 to John Jr. & Mary Susanne “Susie” (Smolczyk) Nowak in Ogallala, NE. Dave cherished spending time with his family and many friends. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and especially golfing. Dave served 28 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard and was active duty during the Iraq War in 2005.