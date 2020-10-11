January 20, 1957 - October 8, 2020

David A. Oenbring, age 63, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. David was born January 20, 1957 to Robert and Marilyn Oenbring. He graduated from Norris High School in 1975. David married Janice Madden in 1990.

David worked a variety of jobs in his life: Snyder's fiberglass, manager at Pegler's, motorcycle repair, phonebook distribution, co-owner of S&J Systems, co-owner of The Capital Beach Marina, Enrolled Agent/Tax accountant at Bring Associates, co-owner/brewer of Modern Monks beer and National Beer Judge. David enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, racquetball, Jazzercize, camping, hiking, biking, traveling, music, and reading. He coached wrestling and was a Golden Gloves Boxer.

Preceded in death by his parents and niece Jessica Flemmig. Survived by his wife of 30 years Janice; sister Marsha (Brad) Flemmig; pet cats/children, Simba & Ramses; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. lincolnfh.com.