David A. Grothen
View Comments

David A. Grothen

{{featured_button_text}}

David A. Grothen

Lincoln, May 25, 1954 - July 9, 2020

To send flowers to the family of David Grothen, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News