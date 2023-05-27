Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

October 5, 1939—May 20, 2023

Daryl L. Neitzel, 83, of Prior Lake MN, passed away on May 20th, 2023. Daryl was born on October 5th, 1939, to Herman H. Neitzel and Martha W. (Nehring) Neitzel in Lincoln, Nebraska. Graduated from Northeast High School in 1957.

After graduation Daryl worked for the CB&Q/BN/BNSF Railroad for 38 years. After retirement from the railroad, he worked as a consultant for two different companies. He also held several church officer positions during his lifetime.

Anyone who knew Daryl knew that he was the most loving husband and father a family could ask for. Daryl was preceded in death by parents Herman Neitzel (Martha), sister Alice (Ted), sister Elaine (Milton), brother Herman (Marcelle) and sister Joan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Norma (Stahl) Neitzel, son Michael (Wendy Clark), daughter Cathryn (Donna Ballard) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Service will be held at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prior Lake, MN on Saturday June 3rd at 11:00am with a light lunch to follow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to either the American Heart Association or Lutheran Hour Ministry.