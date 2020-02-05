Daryl L. Bahm, 74, of Lincoln, passed away February 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Born November 14, 1945, in Dighton, KS to Reuben and Alvena (Fech) Bahm. He grew up on a farm near Alamota, KS and continued working harvest until his parents retired. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher and deacon for many years. Daryl greatly enjoyed being a member of the Nebraska Corvette Association. He enjoyed “tinkering” in his garage/working on cars while chatting with neighborhood friends and building/construction. Daryl enjoyed spending time with family and friends; especially attending his grandchildren's events.