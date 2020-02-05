November 14, 1945 - February 1, 2020
Daryl L. Bahm, 74, of Lincoln, passed away February 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Born November 14, 1945, in Dighton, KS to Reuben and Alvena (Fech) Bahm. He grew up on a farm near Alamota, KS and continued working harvest until his parents retired. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher and deacon for many years. Daryl greatly enjoyed being a member of the Nebraska Corvette Association. He enjoyed “tinkering” in his garage/working on cars while chatting with neighborhood friends and building/construction. Daryl enjoyed spending time with family and friends; especially attending his grandchildren's events.
Daryl graduated from Dighton High School and Ft. Hays State University in Kansas. He served with the Army Reserves moving to Denver, CO where he met his wife Genie Morehouse; they married November 4, 1972, then moved to Lincoln in 1974, where he worked for years in sales and construction.
Family members include his wife Genie, of Lincoln; daughter and son-in-law Susanne (Lance) Rinne; grandchildren Alexa, Jackson and Megan Rinne, all of Lincoln; brother Ronald (Anne) Bahm of Albuquerque, NM; brother in law Todd Williams of Towanda, KS; sisters-in-law Marjorie Groszkruger of Lincoln and Sally Morehouse of San Antonio, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents and sister Janeen Williams.
Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday (2-8-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill). Memorials in lieu of flowers to Capital Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior Project. No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com