Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. Interment at the Andrew Cemetery, Friend, NE. Visitation Monday from 10-8:00 with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.