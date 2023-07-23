Darwin Shane Shum

November 11, 1959 - May 20, 2023

Darwin Shane Shum was born on November 11, 1959, in White Salmon, WA, to Darwin and Judith Shum. Shane was an exceptional child who taught himself at a young age how to trap muskrats, skin them for their hides, taxidermy and how to tie fishing flies. We always said that Shane was born 50 years too late as he was a modern day, Daniel Boone!

Shane spent the majority of his life in the "Great Pacific Northwest" where he loved to fish, hunt, bird watch, hunt mushrooms (both edible and psychedelic), hunt for arrowheads and enjoying the outdoors. He worked in the Portland shipyards alongside his father as a boilermaker and often said those were the best of times. He also spent many years as a logger and did various odd jobs. Shane was a beer guzzling, chain smoking walking encyclopedia. He was so smart and always had something to read wherever he was. He especially loved the Columbia River gorge, where both sets of grandparents lived, and much time was spent exploring the land, rivers and mountains.

Shane is survived by his sister, Shannon (RJ) Wilson of Fortuna, CA; and his brother, Stacy Shum of Vancouver, WA; his nephews: Carson and Tanner Wilson of Fortuna, and Ryan Shum of Phoenix, AZ; his nieces: Taylor and Madison Wilson of Fortuna, and Brittany Moman of Phoenix. He also has many great-nieces and nephews who he adored. Shane was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Judy; as well as his infant brother, Rory.

A memorial service will be held on July 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Connections Church at 110 Q (just North and East of People's City Mission).