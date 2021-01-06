Darwin Seeba
July 5, 1962 - January 2, 2021
Darwin Seeba of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Dar was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska, on July 5, 1962 to Dewayne Seeba and Betty Putnam. Dar graduated from Tecumseh High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Rhonda Zierke on September 8, 1990 in Lincoln. They welcomed son, Cole, into their lives in July 2004. Dar retired from Continental Conti-Tech (formerly Goodyear) after more than 30 years of dedicated service. During that time, he was a loyal member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 286 and made many life-long friends.
He was a “gentle giant” with a generous Christian heart, always willing to lend a hand. He loved car racing, John Deere tractors, Husker football, hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Dar's sense of humor and sincere personality made any activity more fun. A dedicated husband and proud father, watching Cole play sports was among his greatest joys in life. You always knew where you stood with Dar, there was never any pretense about him. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his loving wife, son and parents, Dar is survived by his sister Kim Seeba; stepbrother Tim (LaDonna) Putnam; stepsisters Jody (Stan) Bartels and Susie Wagner; mother-in-law Eileen Zierke; sisters-in-law Kathryn (Rod) Reynolds and Sandra (Jeff) Ronnfeldt; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by father-in-law Rudy Zierke and stepfather Harold “Putt” Putnam.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, January 7 at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln from 5 – 8pm with family present 6 – 8pm. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday at 1pm at the funeral home. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designation. Condolences: www.bmlhf.com.