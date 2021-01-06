Darwin Seeba

July 5, 1962 - January 2, 2021

Darwin Seeba of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Dar was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska, on July 5, 1962 to Dewayne Seeba and Betty Putnam. Dar graduated from Tecumseh High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Rhonda Zierke on September 8, 1990 in Lincoln. They welcomed son, Cole, into their lives in July 2004. Dar retired from Continental Conti-Tech (formerly Goodyear) after more than 30 years of dedicated service. During that time, he was a loyal member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 286 and made many life-long friends.

He was a “gentle giant” with a generous Christian heart, always willing to lend a hand. He loved car racing, John Deere tractors, Husker football, hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Dar's sense of humor and sincere personality made any activity more fun. A dedicated husband and proud father, watching Cole play sports was among his greatest joys in life. You always knew where you stood with Dar, there was never any pretense about him. He will be deeply missed.