August 2, 2019
Darrell Leo Bilka, 71, of Lincoln, passed away on August 2, 2019. He is a Vietnam veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.
Visitation will be 9-9 Sunday; 9-9, with the family present 6-8 pm Monday and 9-1 Tuesday all at the funeral home. Celebration of Darrell's life will be at 1 pm Tuesday, August 6, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
