Darrell Lee Montgomery

March 7, 1931 - June 29, 2023

Darrell Lee Montgomery, 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 29, 2023. Born March 7, 1931 in Central City, NE to Thomas & Ruth (Nugent) Montgomery.

Darrell retired after 23 years as superintendent of Humboldt Public Schools.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Ruth; Children, Gary Montgomery of Omaha; Chris (Patti) Montgomery of Lincoln; Grandchildren, Samuel & Josephine.

Funeral Services: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00am at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St. (North entrance), Lincoln, NE. Visitation: Friday, July 14th from 4-7PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street, Lincoln NE). Memorials to The People's City Mission.

