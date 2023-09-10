Darrel R. Johns

December 20, 1929 - September 7, 2023

Darrel R. Johns, 93 of Syracuse, was born on Dec. 20, 1929, and passed away on Sept. 7, 2023.

He is survived by his children: Alan Johns of Lincoln, David Johns of Fairbanks, AK, Dale (Darla) Johns of Syracuse, Karen (Stan) Marshall of Young, AZ, Sharon (Kevin) Thorne of Nebraska City, Dean (Rose) Johns of Abilene, KS; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers: Duane (Maryln) Johns, James (Karen) Johns; sister-in-law, Nancy Parker; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; daughter-in-law, Cindy Johns; parents-in-law, Edward & Anna Pieper; brothers: Roland Johns & Myron Johns.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Luther Memorial Church, NE YouTube page.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 11, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Rescue Squad or Family's Choice.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse

