Darrel M. Jurgena, 92, of Fairbury, passed away March 2, 2023 at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1931 to Pete & Edna (Knispel) Jurgena in Fairbury. Services will be Tuesday, March 7, at the Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. Memorials to Cottonwood Hospice. Arrangements by Gerdes-Meyer Funeral; gerdesmeyerfh.com