Darrel H. Hoffman

August 24, 1939 - March 17, 2023

Darrel H. Hoffman, age 83 of Beatrice passed away on March 17, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born in Hadar, Nebraska on August 24, 1939 to Herbert and Helen Hoffman. On June 19, 1971 he was united in marriage to Sandra Renken. Darrel taught science at Beatrice Public Schools for 40 years and devoted 53 years to coaching athletes in football, track, and golf.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Sandi of Beatrice; daughters, Stacy Hoffman of Flemington, New Jersey and Katie Hoffman of Lincoln; and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM on March 23, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with family greeting 6:00 to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beatrice Education Foundation and Beatrice Humane Society. Please visit www.ghchapel.com. Services entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.