Darrel Gerald Welch

December 12, 1937 - October 30, 2022

Darrel Gerald Welch, born December 12, 1937, and earned his angel wings October 30, 2022. He was surrounded by family in his daughters home in Goehner, NE. He married Darlene Marie Welch June 20, 1959 and from that union they had five children.

Darrel was born in Walthill, NE and was later adopted at the age of 2 by Lloyd Edgar and Lorena Elvira (Cline) Welch in 1939 from the Nebraska Children's Home and was then raised in Hubbell, NE.

Darrel loved bowling, camping, traveling, woodworking, building several different things, gambling, spending time with his family and grandchildren, telling jokes plus he never knew a stranger.

Darrel and Darlene owned Welch's Tax Service, LLC. The only location is still on “O” Street for over 56 years upon his final wishes he wanted the business to continue to be owned by a family member which was honored before his passing.

Darrel loved all his children and grandchildren very much and was the greatest father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather ever!

Darrel also worked for BNSF for 38 years before retiring in 1998 he also worked for Pepsi-Cola, Meadow Gold, Bear Equipment and many other places. Darrel was also a U.S. Airforce Veteran.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Shriners, Lodge #305 for Engineers, Sam's Camping Club, Ole Timers, The VFW, Lodge #456 Smart Union for many years.

He is survived by his children: Darla Anne and Daniel Lee Collins, of Goehner, Michael Welch of California, Kimberly (Chris) Hill of Washington and Denise Welch of Lincoln. Grandchildren: Daniel, Darrel, Jordan and Jared Collins, Annette Hancock, Phillip Powell Jr., Caleb Maher and Josiah Welch. Great-Grandchildren: Rosalind & Christina Hancock. He was preceded in death by his wife: Darlene Welch, son: Patrick Welch, his adopted parents Lloyd Edgar and Lorena Elvira (Cline) Welch, birth parents Hoarse “Bud” & Garland Evelina Alton (aka Evelina Leona Birdsall). Sisters: Eileen Booton, Norma Looney, Judy Hale, Judy Patrick and DeLora Alton.

Memorials are to be sent to the family in care of: Darla Anne Welch-Collins; P.O. Box #137, Goehner, NE 68364.

Services will be held at St. Michael's Church in Lincoln, NE Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM for the Rosary and 10:30 AM for the funeral. A meal will follow after the service