Darrel Alan Renne, 68, of Lincoln, passed away November 23, 2019. He was born June 14, 1951 to Junior and Zelda (Lewandoski) Renne in Lincoln. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school and was a police officer in North Platte and Ceresco. He later worked in loss prevention and had owned 2 Fat Dads Motorcyle Shop. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and was a Judo instructor for many years.