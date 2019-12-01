Darrel Alan Renne
0 comments

Darrel Alan Renne

{{featured_button_text}}

June 14, 1951 - November 23, 2019

Darrel Alan Renne, 68, of Lincoln, passed away November 23, 2019. He was born June 14, 1951 to Junior and Zelda (Lewandoski) Renne in Lincoln. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school and was a police officer in North Platte and Ceresco. He later worked in loss prevention and had owned 2 Fat Dads Motorcyle Shop. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and was a Judo instructor for many years.

Darrel is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Sherri (Richard) Deal, son Shawn, 2 grandchildren Emily and Jayden Deal all of Lincoln. Two brothers Richard (Della) of Harriman, TN and Ken (Christy Bauer) Nelson of Lincoln.

Memorial Services will be Saturday December 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 south 14th street Lincoln with military honors to follow. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at www.linclonfh.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News