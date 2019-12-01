June 14, 1951 - November 23, 2019
Darrel Alan Renne, 68, of Lincoln, passed away November 23, 2019. He was born June 14, 1951 to Junior and Zelda (Lewandoski) Renne in Lincoln. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school and was a police officer in North Platte and Ceresco. He later worked in loss prevention and had owned 2 Fat Dads Motorcyle Shop. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and was a Judo instructor for many years.
Darrel is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Sherri (Richard) Deal, son Shawn, 2 grandchildren Emily and Jayden Deal all of Lincoln. Two brothers Richard (Della) of Harriman, TN and Ken (Christy Bauer) Nelson of Lincoln.
Memorial Services will be Saturday December 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 south 14th street Lincoln with military honors to follow. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at www.linclonfh.com